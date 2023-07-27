Drivers performing dangerous stunts cause safety concerns for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sports cars were caught on camera again doing illegal donuts on city streets. Toledo police say they received nine emergency calls of cars drifting at numerous intersections around the city over the weekend.

Now, a concerned citizen is speaking out. The concerned citizen says these street takeovers are not safe and he fears someone may get hurt.

“They were burning tires you can smell the rubber,” Archie Beasley Jr. said.

Multiple cars blocked the intersection of North Detroit and Monroe Street as cars whirled in circles. Drifters called the event The Toledo Takeover.

“I was just praying that these amateur drivers didn’t hit their block car and bang into us,” Beasley Jr. said.

Beasley Jr. and his wife were on their way home when they got caught in traffic. He recorded the drivers performing the dangerous stunts with his cell phone. Beasley is fed up with the stunts.

“I understand car culture I sell cars for a living. I do get it but doing it In that sort of environment is very unsafe,” Beasley Jr. said.

When state troopers rolled up on the event the drivers scattered, even leaving one of their friends behind.

“When they are out doing this kind of thing and law enforcement shows up chases happen. We know what happens with chases innocent bystanders get hurt and even killed,” Beasley Jr. said.

State troopers tried to stop one car a Dodge Charger. The Charge took off on North Detroit and crashed into an SUV. The driver got away but, the passenger was arrested. State troopers say the car was stolen. Toledo police have always said this is not a way to have fun. It’s a crime and it won’t be tolerated.

