Falling branches impale home during Wednesday’s storm

Branches pierce through roof, jab into bathroom and bedroom
Several tree branches pierced the ceiling of the home of Edward Dobrolenski during a storm in Bedford Twp., MI.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Michigan (WTVG) - When you see how branches pierced through the roof and into the bathroom and bedroom of Edward Dobrolenski, you know he and his family are lucky no one was hurt.

“Well, we weren’t home. We were just down the street at my sister’s, and my daughter was here, and she called and said there was a big boom. Something hit the house. So, that’s when we come down and found out the house, tree had come through the house at the top,” said Dobrolenski.

Edward and his family live in Inverness Community Too park off Lewis, just over the state line into Michigan. During the storm Wednesday afternoon, a large tree branch crashed through his ceiling.

“Well, like I said, we’re trying to get ahold of a tree company to come out here help us out here, help cut this thing down. At least get it off our house,” he explained.

By 11:00 PM, another round of storms rolled through, causing flash flooding across the Toledo area. The Dobrolenskis said they had buckets in their home trying to catch as much of the rainwater as possible.

