Four new EMS stations planned for Seneca County

Seneca County encompasses over 500 square miles. Within that, county officials say there are gaps in full-time emergency medical service coverage.
By JD Pooley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Seneca County encompasses over 500 square miles. Within that, county officials say there are gaps in full-time emergency medical service coverage.

Seneca County commissioners are working to cover those gaps by bringing full-time EMS service to the entire county.

“When you hit 911 we want somebody to be there in ten minutes or less,” county commissioner Tony Paradiso said.

He also said he has two goals, collaborating with emergency medical service departments throughout the county and building four new EMS stations to serve the rural community.

“We need to work together, we’re separate, fire, law enforcement, EMS is separate but when there’s an accident all three are there and often times fire is the first on the scene so they’re crucial. What we want in the end is a system, a system in the county,” Paradiso said.

Paradiso wants to expand the current Seneca County EMS system, which already works with the city of Tiffin, and Fostoria fire departments, along with Bascom EMS, Village of Sycamore EMS and North Central EMS, with four new EMS buildings located throughout the county that will be staffed 24/7 with two-full time certified EMS workers.

“We have the majority of the real estate, we cover about 65 percent of the county’s real estate 550 square miles, so, we’re a piece of the system,” Paradiso said.

Construction is set to begin next month on the first EMS building that will be located on the east side of the county along US 224 in Bloom Township.

“So, with our four Seneca County buildings, in addition to the City of Tiffin, Bascom, Fostoria, Sycamore and North Central, we’re able to service the entire county,” Paradiso said.

To fund the construction and pay the full-time EMS workers, Paradiso says the money will come from several sources including a recently passed 2.5 mill levy.

“With tax dollars, commissioner money, run revenue, so when you make a call, people have insurance, they pay, all that goes into the pot and then we run our system,” Paradiso said.

