Friendship Park Community Center to host Family Country Western Dance

Families from around Toledo join at FPCC to take part in a community dance event.
Families from around Toledo join at FPCC to take part in a community dance event.(FPCC)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the hottest weather of the season approaching Friday, members of Friendship Park Community Center (FPCC) are inviting the public to escape the heat by attending their Family Country Western Dance.

As part of the City of Toledo Parks & Youth Services grant FPCC will cater the event with cool refreshments, a free dinner, air conditioning, crafts and more. The free event Friday night welcomes families from all over the Toledo area and does not require registration.

Organizers say they have planned a hot dog bar with toppings, baked beans, nachos, and more for a country western dinner, as well as an ice cream sundae bar for dessert. A photo booth will be available to capture any memories and a DJ will be playing all types of music, including line dances.

FPCC organizers are asking Toledo families to shine up their cowboy boots, dust off their hat, and join them at 6 p.m. Friday in the FPCC building on 131st Street for a night of fun.

