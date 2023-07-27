July 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The heat index will reach the middle 90s. Sunshine is expected today, but that will lead to more humidity as the sun evaporates some of the rain from yesterday. The humidity will reach its peak Friday afternoon with a dewpoint reaching the middle 70s. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s. The heat index is expected to peak between 104 and 107 late afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely Friday night. While the current threat for severe weather is low at this time, the storms will likely get your attention. A complex of heavy rain, intense lightning and winds gusting between 40 to 50 mph are possible once again. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday with a high in the middle 80s. Next week will bring highs in the low to middle 80s with sunshine and low humidity. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

