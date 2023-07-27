Local mosquito population ramping back up after recent rain

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Sanitary District is one of the oldest mosquito control agencies in the country. It was started in the 1940s and leaders say it remains one of the biggest in the Midwest to this day. The organization takes a multi-layered approach to keeping Lucas County as mosquito-free as possible.

Mosquito season got off to a relatively slow start in our region this year, but the population is making up for lost time with the recent rain we’ve had. The tiny insects are a big problem around the world.

Paul Bauman is a biologist and the GM of the Toledo Area Sanitary District.

“Mosquitoes are the number one deadliest animal on the planet. They are responsible for more deaths than anything else,” said Bauman.

Bauman says that’s because they often carry viruses like West Nile that can be transmitted to people and animals.

“The heart of our whole operation is surveillance. We are constantly doing adult mosquito surveillance in the county. We have traps set up throughout the area. Multiple different types of traps for different species, different life-cycle stages of those mosquitoes,” Bauman said. “We do surveillance work in water, too. You don’t just walk up and treat water. You need to check and see if you need to before you do it. We have an in-house PCR lab, so we can get test results quickly and turn around quickly for treatment decisions.”

When it comes to treatment, Bauman says the dry conditions earlier in the season meant they weren’t doing as much fogging at night but that changed in the last week or so. And he adds there’s a science behind the treatment process.

“With adult mosquito control products, nothing out there is exclusive to mosquitoes. That means you always have to be careful how you use that product, how much you’re using and the time of day you use it to eliminate as many non-target impacts as you can,” Bauman said.

In addition to monitoring and treating larva and adult populations, the district also has a program that involves tires.

“Tires provide a nice, consistent source of water for mosquitoes to breed in. So instead of ignoring the tires, we collect them when we can and responsibly get them out of the environment. It’s part of what we call our source reduction program,” Bauman said.

There’s also help for people who have abandoned or neglected pools on their property.

“If it’s an in-ground pool we can provide you with fish that eat larvae and we may also be able to monitor or treat for you. And with above-ground pools, we can recycle it for you, we’ll come get it, take it down and haul it away,” Bauman said.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District is funded by a small property tax for homeowners, but there is no extra charge for Lucas County residents for any of the services or programs.

