Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man accused of aggravated theft for stealing $300K from furniture store pleads no contest

Eight people have been indicted for theft of roughly a half million dollars of furniture from a...
Eight people have been indicted for theft of roughly a half million dollars of furniture from a Toledo store.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the eight men who were indicted in March for stealing nearly a half-million dollars worth of merchandise from a furniture store has entered a plea of no contest.

Kevin Kinyon was one of eight men indicted in March for stealing between $300,000 and $500,000 from American Freight Furniture a year ago. Kinyon was facing an aggravated theft charge for sending out or picking up $300,000 worth of furniture.

Kinyon withdrew his not-guilty plea Wednesday and entered a plea of no contest. The court accepted the plea and found him guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
First Alert Day for Friday: High heat and a chance of strong storms
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

Jaron Phillips
Bond set for suspects charged in triple shootings
Temperatures are set to feel like they are in the hundreds tomorrow.
Big Story: Thousands under heat advisories
This week, we’re taking a look at two nuisances that got solved.
Taking action and getting results with Neighborhood Nuisance
Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
First Alert Day for Friday: High heat and a chance of strong storms