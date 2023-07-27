Man accused of aggravated theft for stealing $300K from furniture store pleads no contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the eight men who were indicted in March for stealing nearly a half-million dollars worth of merchandise from a furniture store has entered a plea of no contest.

Kevin Kinyon was one of eight men indicted in March for stealing between $300,000 and $500,000 from American Freight Furniture a year ago. Kinyon was facing an aggravated theft charge for sending out or picking up $300,000 worth of furniture.

Kinyon withdrew his not-guilty plea Wednesday and entered a plea of no contest. The court accepted the plea and found him guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

