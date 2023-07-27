Birthday Club
Salvation Army to open as cooling center as heat rolls in

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is opening as a cooling center on Thursday as the heat begins to roll in.

There are currently thousands without power in the Toledo area from the storms on Wednesday night and higher temperatures are forecasted for Thursday. Due to this, and the fact that those without power won’t have air conditioning, the Salvation Army location at 620 N. Erie Street will be open as a cooling center for as long as people need it on Thursday.

The Salvation Army says it is also gathering supplies and will be heading out to neighborhoods without power to supply water and provide assistance to residents.

