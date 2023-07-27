Second man arrested in murder of Toledo teen

The attached video previously aired before police arrested the second suspect.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man in connection to April murder of a Toledo teenager.

Police say Franklin Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of Mark Wortham, 17. Another man, Edward Griffin, 19, is also facing a Murder charge in the case.

Police found Wortham suffering from injuries in the shooting in the 4100 block of Amsterdam on April 21, 2023. According to TPD, Wortham was shot outside of his home and went inside for shelter. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

