Six hospitalized in overnight crash on Hill Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people were hospitalized after a crash on Hill Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police on scene say a silver car was headed westbound on Hill when it hit a very large puddle, which may have caused the driver to lose control and drive into oncoming traffic. At least one person was thrown from the car and officers report that the driver was in, what was described as, “traumatic arrest.”

According to police, the other car involved in the crash ended up on its side and one person had to be extricated.

All six people involved were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

