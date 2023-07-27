Birthday Club
Taking action and getting results with Neighborhood Nuisance

This week, we’re taking a look at two nuisances that got solved.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here at 13 Action News, we’re all about taking action and getting results, which is what Action News reporter Sophie Bates does every week in our Neighborhood Nuisance segment every week.

You might remember a backyard from June where a leaning electrical pole had wires dangling over a family’s backyard on Crary Street.

“I’m just afraid it’s going to fall in the pool,” said Casey Hernandez, the homeowner. “I’m afraid it’s going to come back here and either destroy our backyard or hurt someone.”

Hernandez had tried everything to fix the situation.

“I’ve been calling Toledo Edison, AT&T, Buckeye, City of the Toledo, trying to get it fixed,” said Hernandez.

13 Action News picked up where Hernandez left off. It took weeks of calling but eventually, Toledo Edison removed the pole and the dangling wires are no longer there.

Last month, we told you about another nuisance with Tom Murray and his stepdaughter.

“We have 11 grandkids, we bike ride over here,” said Murray. “But we need to get across the street safely.”

They waited months for the lights to be turned on at the newly-completed intersection of Jackman and Slater.

“We tried reaching out to Edison. They didn’t get any answers. We tried actually quite a few times,” said Angie Flaczinski, Murray’s stepdaughter. “Then, my stepdad said let’s call Channel 13 and see if they can help us and here you are.”

13 Action News made a few calls and eventually got the lights working.

If there is a property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, reach out to Sophie Bates on social media or by email at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

