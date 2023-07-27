Wilczynski drops out of OH-09 race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Walbridge mayor, Dan Wilczynski announced Wednesday night he is dropping out of the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

With Wilczynski dropping out, the only Republican candidates remaining in the race are Steve Lankenau, the former Napoleon mayor and Craig Riedel, a former state representative.

Wilczynski announced his candidacy in March. And announced on Facebook Wednesday that he would be dropping out of the race and supporting the Republican nominee.

In his Facebook post, Wilczynski said he will be getting in touch with people who donated to his campaign regarding a refund.

