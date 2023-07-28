13 Action News to launch 7PM newscast this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News on 13abc will introduce a 7:00 p.m. newscast in September, providing the region with a new option for live, local news and weather coverage.

The latest expansion of the station’s news operation will feature anchor Kristian Brown and Chief Meteorologist Jay Berschback and draws on the resources of the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan leading news team.

The 7:00 p.m. broadcast will feature a comprehensive digest of the day’s biggest stories, breaking developments from the local community and the First Alert weather forecast. The program will embrace 13 Action News’s commitment to serving their viewers with useful information that results in change or solutions.

“We know that there are thousands of people in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan who aren’t available at 5:00 or 6:00 p.m.,” 13abc’s Vice President and General Manager Brad Moses said. “This is a newscast that will bring them the headlines, but much more – a newscast that will stand out in both content and tone.”

Brown is the longtime anchor of 13 Action News at Noon and 5:30 p.m. and will continue in that role. Berschback just celebrated his 25th Anniversary at 13abc and will continue his role as Chief Meteorologist at 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00.

13 Action News at 7 p.m. will not replace Entertainment Tonight in the weekday lineup on 13abc, but will be pushed back 30 minutes to weeknights at 7:30 p.m. Inside Edition will move to late nights, Monday through Friday at 1:35 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.