250,000 absentee ballots sent to voters since July 11 ahead of Aug. 8 election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With just under two weeks until the Aug. 8 special election, officials across Ohio’s 88 counties have sent out 250,000 absentee ballots.

According to Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, almost 101,000 ballots have been returned by mail, 6,841 have been hand-delivered to the boards of elections, 15,853 have been placed in secure drop boxes at county boards and 231,800 have been cast by in-person early voters.

Ohio voters will find a single proposed constitutional amendment on their Aug. 8 ballot. The proposed amendment is to elevate the standards to qualify for initiated constitutional amendments and pass amendments. A sample ballot can be found here.

