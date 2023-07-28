7/28: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

It will be very hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. The heat index is expected reach the low 100s, and that heat will likely fuel thunderstorms. The latest weather maps show an isolated strong to severe storm possible between 4pm and 11pm, then more widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are likely between 11pm and 6am Saturday. The main severe weather threats are torrential rainfall that could lead to flooding, plus damaging winds. Also, the ingredients appear to be in place to fuel a very active lightning display with louder than usual thunder. Showers will slowly taper off Saturday AM. Then, highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s and it’ll still be humid. Sunday through Tuesday will bring highs in the low 80s and much lower humidity levels. There is a slim chance of an afternoon pop-up shower on Sunday. Otherwise, our next rain chance isn’t until later Thursday as temperatures briefly jump into the upper 80s.

