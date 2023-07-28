Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/28: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Hot today, then rounds of strong storms and heavy rain tonight.
7/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be very hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. The heat index is expected reach the low 100s, and that heat will likely fuel thunderstorms. The latest weather maps show an isolated strong to severe storm possible between 4pm and 11pm, then more widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are likely between 11pm and 6am Saturday. The main severe weather threats are torrential rainfall that could lead to flooding, plus damaging winds. Also, the ingredients appear to be in place to fuel a very active lightning display with louder than usual thunder. Showers will slowly taper off Saturday AM. Then, highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s and it’ll still be humid. Sunday through Tuesday will bring highs in the low 80s and much lower humidity levels. There is a slim chance of an afternoon pop-up shower on Sunday. Otherwise, our next rain chance isn’t until later Thursday as temperatures briefly jump into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Heat Index of 105 possible
First Alert Day for Friday: High Heat & Strong Storms
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

7/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
7/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Hot & Humid Today, Severe Storm Threat Tonight
July 28th Weather Forecast
July 28th Weather Forecast
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast