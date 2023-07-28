The Basement: Toledo’s Geekeasy is a pinball lover’s paradise

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been described as a game of geometry or 3D pool. Pinball has come in and out of fashion over the decades, but it is wildly popular again.

In this week’s Hittin’ the Town, we take you to a place in Toledo where pinball is king. The Basement is Toledo’s Geekeasy. The establishment is described as a speakeasy for adult nerds in the basement of another bar, The Distillery. You can play board games, video games, watch a movie or test your pinball skills.

Logan Vaughn is a co-owner of Toledo Pinball. “It feels like you are in your parents’ basement hanging out with friends and playing games. That’s what got me here and it’s what keeps me here.”

Vaughn says there’s lots to love about the game of pinball.

“The sounds, the artwork, the playability. Also, the endorphins released when you hit the jackpot or a high score. I love it all,” Vaughn said.

Toledo Pinball supplies machines to various places in northwest Ohio including The Basement. Vaugh first played pinball as a young boy and came back to it in recent years.

“When I was a kid I played in arcades or if we were at a restaurant that had a machine, my parents would give me some quarters to play. I recently fell back in love with it,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn is an IT Systems Engineer by day. He enjoys helping others discover the game and he says it’s tougher than it looks.

“There’s a lot of rules and you have to learn the game. Not every game is the same. You have to figure out how to score the most points in the shortest amount of time,” Vaughn said.

The Basement is a great place to go with family, friends or even by yourself for a night of fun. It’s even become a popular spot for date night. For the more serious players, there are tournaments. And there are ways to sharpen your skills.

David Bushea is a co-owner of Toledo Pinball.

“There are plenty of things you can do to practice. While it only seems like there are two buttons, there are a lot of flipper skills that can improve your gameplay. We put a lot of that on our social media, tips on how to get better at playing pinball,” Bushea said.

Bushea is also happy to help new players. “I’ll watch them for a little bit and then jump in and give them tips. It’s very rewarding to see the reward others get from playing the game. It’s fun to see others enjoy the game I love.”

And by the way, Bushea isn’t your ordinary pinball player.

“I’m currently ranked in the top 1,000 of the 100,00 competitive pinball players in the world. Logan is ranked, too,” Bushea said.

The Basement is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4-midnight(ish). It is open to those 18 and over. It’s in the basement of The Distillery on Heatherdowns.

