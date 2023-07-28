Beating the heat at the NWO Rib Off

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat is adding another challenge for rib masters who are already tasked with feeding hundreds at the 39th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off.

“It gets pretty hot,” Bridget Gibson, owner of BG’s Old Town BBQ said. “We’ve actually burnt the hair off of our arms before.”

The rib masters are kicking off the NWO Rib Off in the heat and the humidity.

“A little sweaty, but we’re going to make it through,” Gibson said. “We’ll probably be taking breaks and switching people off and on the rib job there cause it gets pretty bad.”

Trevor Deeter, the owner of Deet’s BBQ, says he brought three shirts among other preparations.

“We’ve got some ceiling fans in the tent, some floor fans, some oscillating fans,” Deeter said. “We have plenty of water, we keep our staff hydrated.”

Event organizers are also preparing for the heat.

“We’ve got two misting tents set up. We’ve got a building where people can go to cool off if they need to. There’s some seating in there, there are some fans. We’ve got cooling neck towels if needed,” Heather Pacheco, the event organizer said. “We have drink stations set up everywhere. Water, sodas, smoothies, you name it, lemonade.”

With so many ways to beat the heat, rib masters say they aren’t worried.

“Honestly, we’re used to it. It’s not too bad,” Deeter said. “They’ve done a lot out here to prepare for it, in my opinion.”

Some are even setting up their own misters.

“We have a mister for everybody and ourselves to keep us cool,” Gibson said.

Mostly, the rib masters say they hope the heat doesn’t keep people from stopping by.

“Just come out and have a good time,” Brad Bogner, owner of Bogey’s Smoking BBQ said.

Things are expected to cool off over the weekend so the rib masters and their customers may get a break from the heat soon.

