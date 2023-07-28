BGSU to host anti-hazing summit Aug. 1

Birthday Club
The summit will be held in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Aug. 1 from noon until 1:30 p.m.
The summit will be held in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Aug. 1 from noon until 1:30 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will be hosting its second anti-hazing summit on Aug. 1.

According to an official with BGSU, the event will be open to college professionals from around Ohio. This year’s summit will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate hazing.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Jason L. Meriweather, vice president of enrollment management at Campbellsville University will present his research and best practices in hazing prevention.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers, state leaders and more will also speak during the event.

The summit will be held in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Aug. 1 from noon until 1:30 p.m.

