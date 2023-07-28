BGSU to host anti-hazing summit Aug. 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will be hosting its second anti-hazing summit on Aug. 1.

According to an official with BGSU, the event will be open to college professionals from around Ohio. This year’s summit will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate hazing.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Jason L. Meriweather, vice president of enrollment management at Campbellsville University will present his research and best practices in hazing prevention.

BGSU President Rodney Rogers, state leaders and more will also speak during the event.

The summit will be held in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Aug. 1 from noon until 1:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.