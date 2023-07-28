Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Car hauler hits bridge, causing truck to fall off and hit van on I-75

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The three right lanes on I-75 South at US-24/Detroit Ave. were blocked off Friday afternoon after a car hauler hit a bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, once the car hauler hit the bridge, a truck that was on the hauler flipped off and hit a van that was traveling behind it. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ODOT says the bridge is not damaged and traffic on the bridge has resumed. The Toledo Police Department expects to have I-75 and Detroit open within the next half hour.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Heat Index of 105 possible
First Alert Day for Friday: High Heat & Strong Storms
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

7/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
7/28: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Extended early voting hours begin Monday in Ohio special election
Kevin Sitgraves, Tiffany Alexander and two unnamed suspects are facing charges for their...
Four indicted in fatal Sandusky shooting
13 Action News WTVG Toledo, Ohio
13 Action News to launch 7PM newscast this fall