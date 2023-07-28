Car hauler hits bridge, causing truck to fall off and hit van on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The three right lanes on I-75 South at US-24/Detroit Ave. were blocked off Friday afternoon after a car hauler hit a bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, once the car hauler hit the bridge, a truck that was on the hauler flipped off and hit a van that was traveling behind it. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ODOT says the bridge is not damaged and traffic on the bridge has resumed. The Toledo Police Department expects to have I-75 and Detroit open within the next half hour.

