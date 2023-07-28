Contractor injured in small electrical fire at Whitehouse Inn Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A contractor was injured in a small electrical fire at Whitehouse Inn early Friday morning.

Firefighters received a call about the fire just before 1 a.m. on July 28.

The owner of the Whitehouse Inn tells 13 Action News that contractors were on-site to clean the exhaust vents and the hoods. The owner believes that sometime during the cleaning, something sparked and it flashed over and burnt the contractor.

According to the Waterville Fire Department Deputy Chief, the contractor who was injured was taken to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Whitehouse and Waterville crews are monitoring the building and are waiting for the state fire marshal to determine an official cause.

The owner says he is unsure if they will be open on Friday as the health department has to come out and inspect everything before the it can open.

The Whitehouse Inn was hit with a fire near a vent hood earlier this year and was closed for about a month before reopening in April.

