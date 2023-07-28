Findlay Community Foundation nets millions for nonprofits

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundations advocacy program has resulted in over $6.9 million in government funds. This return is 35 times the investment of $200,000 granted by the Foundation for this work.

“Our advocacy work focuses on helping Hancock County nonprofits develop relationships with elected officials and policymakers at every level of government and identify and secure public funding,” Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation said. “These efforts have already leveraged millions of dollars and we know this investment will continue to benefit local organizations for many years to come.”

The Foundation began working with Williams Nonprofit Consulting in 2018 to train local nonprofits on advocacy and created a cohort of organizations to work more in-depth. When the pandemic began in 2020, the Foundation used grant funding to engage a consultant to work on behalf of local nonprofits. That success led to the continuation of our advocacy work, and even more dollars for organizations in our community.

For Lauren Sandhu, with the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership, that help was priceless for their work along the Blanchard River.

“Our main focus is improving water quality in the area, through water quality improvement projects like wetland installations, rain garden installations,” Sandhu said.

With the help of the foundation, Sandhu was able to secure $160,00 in funding for the riverside dam project to improve water quality and fish passage at Riverside Park in Findlay.

“The Blanchard River does connect to Lake Erie by way of the Auglaize and then the Maumee. So, everything we do here in Findlay, in Northwest Ohio does eventually effect Lake Erie. So, if we can tackle some of those environmental issues here, big picture we can really help the Lake Erie watershed and the Great Lakes area as a whole,” Sandhu said.

Some of the projects funded by the Foundation’s advocacy work include:

• Blanchard River Watershed Partnership received $160,000 from the City of Findlay and the Hancock County Commissioners for the ecological restoration of the Riverside Dam and reservoir area.

• Creation of the Nonprofit Resilience Program to streamline the distribution of more than $420,000 to nonprofits during the early stages of the pandemic in partnership with Mayor Christina Muryn.

• More than $1 million for over 20 nonprofits through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

• Local, state and federal funding for childcare providers, arts and culture organizations, housing, emergency food distributions, environmental groups and more.

