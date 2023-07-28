Birthday Club
Four indicted in fatal Sandusky shooting

Kevin Sitgraves, Tiffany Alexander and two unnamed suspects are facing charges for their...
Kevin Sitgraves, Tiffany Alexander and two unnamed suspects are facing charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting on June 4 that injured two and killed one.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio grand jury indicted four people for a fatal shooting that took place in Sandusky in June.

According to the Sandusky Register, Kevin Sitgraves, 30, Tiffany Alexander, 34, and two unnamed suspects are facing charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting on June 4 that injured two and killed one in Sandusky.

Sitgraves, who has been in jail since June 6, according to the Sandusky Register, is facing 11 felony charges including:

• Complicity to murder

• Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

• Two counts of complicity to felonious assault

• Two counts of aggravated riot

• Tampering with evidence

• Having weapons while under disability

• Obstructing justice

• Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone

Alexander, who was arrested on Wednesday, is facing two felony charges of complicity to having weapons while under disability. The other two suspects have yet to be arrested.

According to court records, both Sitgraves and Alexander pleaded not guilty.

A judge set Alexander’s bond at $40,000 and she is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 1 for pretrial. Bond was also set for Sitgraves at $250,000 and he will be back in court on Aug. 22 for his pretrial.

