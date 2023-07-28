July 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high around 94 degrees. The heat index is expected to be around 105. The heat will likely fuel thunderstorms. The latest weather maps show that a shower or storm is possible during the day today, but it is more likely that the storms hold off until 8pm or after. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 8pm and 2am tonight. The main severe weather threat is the potential for damaging winds. However, heavy rain on saturated ground could create localized flooding. Also the ingredients appear to be in place to fuel a very active lightning display with louder than usual thunder. Showers should be moving away from the area around daybreak Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 80s. Sunday through Tuesday will bring highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a slim chance of an afternoon pop up shower on Sunday. Otherwise, our next rain chance isn’t until next Thursday as temperatures briefly heat into the upper 80s. The long range forecast shows temperatures slightly below normal late next week.

