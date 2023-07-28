Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Legislation introduced to put MI driver’s license on smartphone

(WNDU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders might soon be able to pull up their driver’s license on their phones in Michigan.

A new state bill that was introduced would create a mobile ID system where the Secretary of State could upload a person’s license, or a state personal identification card. And then, residents would be able to access it from there.

If the legislation is signed into law, the mobile identification would need to be renewed just like a normal state issued license.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
Actor John Stamos comes to Glass City Center as featured author
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
They also found the remains of at least 30 other dogs that had been wrapped and put in freezers...
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter