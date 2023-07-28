Birthday Club
Lima man arrested by U.S. Marshals for gross sexual imposition

Law enforcement officials from multiple task forces and departments worked together to arrest a Lima man Friday.((U.S. Marshals Service))
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials from multiple task forces and departments worked together to arrest a Lima man Friday.

The U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) along with deputies and officers from the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force arrested Carl Mollett Friday.

Mollett was charged with gross sexual imposition.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, task force members discovered Mollett was living in a home on E. 4th Street in Lima. After task force members made contact with Mollett, he barricaded himself in the home.

As a result of the barricade, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Mollett was safely removed from the house and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Allen County Jail and awaits his court appearance and future extradition to Franklin County.

