Officer-involved shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 2a.m. Friday, Toledo police responded to a call of a suicidal person with a firearm on the 4100 block of Ruskin Dr. Once on scene, officials tell 13 Action News a woman was seen fleeing the home. At some point, the suspect was shot by police after pointing a weapon at responding officers. After being shot, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. He was eventually taken into custody and then taken to a local hospital for his injuries. No police officers were hurt in this incident. More information will be released soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.