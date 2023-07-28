Birthday Club
Officer-involved shooting in west Toledo

TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 2a.m. Friday, Toledo police responded to a call of a suicidal person with a firearm on the 4100 block of Ruskin Dr. Once on scene, officials tell 13 Action News a woman was seen fleeing the home. At some point, the suspect was shot by police after pointing a weapon at responding officers. After being shot, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. He was eventually taken into custody and then taken to a local hospital for his injuries. No police officers were hurt in this incident. More information will be released soon.

