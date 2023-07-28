Some remain with no power during extreme heat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday’s storm left thousands without power, and crews are still out cleaning up debris. Some have had their power restored, while others are still waiting for the lights to come back on. And with Friday’s heat, not having power is a big problem for many.

With the heat index getting close to 100 later in the day Friday, using the air conditioning was necessary to stay comfortable. But those still without power had to find a different way to stay cool.

Businesses on Adams Street in downtown Toledo are still closed to customers after Wednesday’s storm caused damage to the power poles fueling their electricity. Not only are the businesses affected by the power outage, but residents living above them are, too.

Elizabeth Bond has been without power since Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s about 84 degrees in our apartment right now. Very uncomfortable,” Bond said.

Bond has had to be creative in ways to keep herself and her pets cool in the heat.

“Doing homework in my car, charging my phone, my laptop, bringing the cats down here. We’re sleeping in the living room right now, it’s horrible,” Bond said.

Bond says in addition to no AC, she’s lost all of her food as well.

“We have a cooler, but we thought the power was going to come back Wednesday night, but it didn’t, so we didn’t put anything in the cooler with the ice. So all of our dairy products are gone, our freezer is warm now. Luckily we do have water still so that’s pretty nice, water’s still working. But, yeah. All of our food is gone,” Bond said.

Even sleeping has become a challenge and a D-I-Y project.

“So to sleep, we’re getting our beach towels and we’re soaking them in water, putting them in the cooler, and then I’m actually sleeping with a wet towel on right now. But that’s the only way I can cool down,” Bond said.

If power isn’t restored soon, Bond will have to find a new place to sleep.

“If we don’t get power back on in the next few days, we’re just gonna go stay with our family because we can’t stay. We can’t sleep at all. It’s just hard,” Bond said.

According to Toledo Edison, power is supposed to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday.

You can stay up to date with current outages on Toledo Edison’s website which is updated every 15 minutes.

