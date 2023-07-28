Storm damage leaves some Uptown restaurants on Adams St. in the dark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 20th St. is roped off between Madison and Adams after a storm Wednesday afternoon knocked down a tree and snapped power poles in half. More than 24 hours later, the damage remains in the roadway, surrounded by caution tape.

Nearby on Adams St., some businesses are dark.

“So I was just returning from picking up some kitchen supplies yesterday afternoon, and got a call from my bar manager, Emma, here that we had just lost power,” said Zack Jacobs, owner of The Ottawa Tavern. “Like that late afternoon, early evening storm came through and sheered the top off of a couple power lines over on 21st right next to us and the Market on the Green, Promedica Park area.”

The Ottawa Tavern is not alone. Manos Greek Restaurant, The Attic, and Carlos Poco Loco are also shut down due to the outage. Not only is it costing them business, Jacobs said he had to throw out food.

“Yeah, so pretty much all of our back stock of beef and any dairy stuff. So, quite a few hundreds of dollars worth of product we had to unfortunately pitch,” explained Jacobs. “Yeah, so we’re hoping that tomorrow is a better and brighter day that we can get back open.”

The latest estimate for power restoration to the area was 1:00 PM according to Toledo Edison. Follow the Facebook page of The Ottawa Tavern for updates by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.