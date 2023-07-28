Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Storm damage leaves some Uptown restaurants on Adams St. in the dark

The Ottawa Tavern had to throw out food while waiting days for the power to return
Snapped power poles on 20th caused some restaurants on Adams St. to lose power for several days.
Snapped power poles on 20th caused some restaurants on Adams St. to lose power for several days.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 20th St. is roped off between Madison and Adams after a storm Wednesday afternoon knocked down a tree and snapped power poles in half. More than 24 hours later, the damage remains in the roadway, surrounded by caution tape.

Nearby on Adams St., some businesses are dark.

“So I was just returning from picking up some kitchen supplies yesterday afternoon, and got a call from my bar manager, Emma, here that we had just lost power,” said Zack Jacobs, owner of The Ottawa Tavern. “Like that late afternoon, early evening storm came through and sheered the top off of a couple power lines over on 21st right next to us and the Market on the Green, Promedica Park area.”

The Ottawa Tavern is not alone. Manos Greek Restaurant, The Attic, and Carlos Poco Loco are also shut down due to the outage. Not only is it costing them business, Jacobs said he had to throw out food.

“Yeah, so pretty much all of our back stock of beef and any dairy stuff. So, quite a few hundreds of dollars worth of product we had to unfortunately pitch,” explained Jacobs. “Yeah, so we’re hoping that tomorrow is a better and brighter day that we can get back open.”

The latest estimate for power restoration to the area was 1:00 PM according to Toledo Edison. Follow the Facebook page of The Ottawa Tavern for updates by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
First Alert Day for Friday: High heat and a chance of strong storms
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep

Latest News

Toledo area residents expected to go without power until Saturday
Toledo area residents expected to go without power until Saturday
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo Police say they received nine emergency calls over the weekend regarding cars drifting...
Drivers performing dangerous stunts cause safety concerns for Toledo residents
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast