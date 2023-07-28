Birthday Club
Teens found guilty of shooting up casket, injuring three people at Toledo funeral

The teens are each charged with nine counts of felonious assault with a gun specification attached to each count
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three teenagers accused of shooting up a funeral, striking a casket and injuring three people were found guilty on Friday.

Court records show Keith Hobbs, Keveon Jones and Lupe Hernandez III were convicted for their roles in the shooting after taking Alford pleas.

Hobbs and Jones were convicted on three counts of Felonious Assault and Hernandez was convicted on three counts of Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault. Their sentencings are scheduled for Sept. 8.

Police say three people were hurt when the shooters opened fire at a church on Upton Avenue in December 2021 during the funeral for Lawrenczel Larell Taylor III, 21, who had been shot while driving and ended up crashing into a building. A 47-year-old, a 64-year-old, and a 73-year-old were hurt in the funeral shooting and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An off-duty Lucas County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported shots fired at the funeral over the radio. The deputy told Toledo Police officers that unknown suspects had fired upon the hearse. Officers found the casket had been struck by several shots.

An officer responding to the scene saw a car that matched the suspect vehicle. Two suspects fled on foot from the vehicle. One was apprehended shortly after fleeing. Officers determined the other suspects entered a residence on Brame. They were later arrested.

The funeral director for the House of Day Funeral Home says two of his employees suffered injuries to the legs when someone shot at the hearse as they were loading flowers into it following a funeral. One of those employees required surgery, according to the director.

The attached video previously aired on Nov. 8, 2022.

