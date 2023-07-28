Toledo area residents expected to go without power until Saturday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo area residents are expected to go without power until Saturday after Wednesday’s storm caused some major damage to trees and power lines.

The power company sent out a message to customers in Ottawa Hills, saying the cause of the outage was equipment damage.

Some families there say they have lived in the village for several years and this is the longest they have gone without power.

For most people, an extended power outage is inconvenient, but for Heather Allen, no power means no medicine for her auto-immune disease.

“My medication is refrigerated so when I was told the power wasn’t going to come back on until Saturday, I needed to make arrangements. I was able to call my church, we have some industrial refrigerators and freezers there. I now just drive back and forth to get it every day,” said Allen.

To stay updated on your area’s outages, click here for the Toledo Edison Outage Map.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.