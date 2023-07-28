Birthday Club
Toledo man accused of shooting that led to standoff pleads not guilty

Suspect not found in standoff on Dexter
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The attached video aired on July 11, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in a Toledo shooting that led to a standoff with police pleaded not guilty in court.

Jamar Kenney entered a not guilty plea on a Felonious Assault charge in court on Thursday, court records show. A judge set bond at $700,000 at no 10 percent.

Police say Kenney allegedly shot a family member who he lives with in the 500 block of Dexter on July 11, 2023. The victim was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

The incident led to a standoff with police on Dexter in which officers shot tear gas into the home but no suspect was found inside. The alleged shooter was arrested later.

Police told Action News crews at the time they were looking for a third unnamed person who lived with Kenney and the victim.

His pretrial was scheduled for September 8 with trial set for September 11.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

