Toledo man sentenced for 2021 double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was charged with felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter has been sentenced to between 19 and 24 years in prison for his connection to a double homicide that occurred in 2021.

Matthew Garcia was sentenced for his role in the March 2021 murders of Brad Keel and David Misch.

Garcia entered a guilty plea July 14 for both charges. The court accepted the plea and found him guilty. Pursuant to Senate Bill 201, Garcia faces a maximum of 16.5 years and a minimum of 11 years for the felonious assault charge. Garcia was also sentenced to a term of eight years for involuntary manslaughter.

