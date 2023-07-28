Birthday Club
VIDEO: Local attempted bank robber falls from ceiling into recycling bin

Body camera footage captured the moment a man accused of trying to rob a bank fell out of a roof and fell into a recycling bin in Huron.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HURON, Ohio (WTVG) - Body camera footage captured the moment a man accused of trying to rob a bank fell out of a ceiling and fell into a recycling bin.

Huron Police arrested Tristian Heidl, 27, Wednesday morning for an attempted robbery at a bank on University Drive in Huron, according to the Sandusky Register. He is facing a series of charges including breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.

Officers responded to an alarm at the bank and video shows a roof access door over the bank drive-thru open with a backpack fall out. Moments later, the suspect is seen hanging from the roof before he falls into the recycling bin and police take him into custody.

Heidl is being held at the Erie County jail on a $50,000 bond.

