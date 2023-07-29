Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay

Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
By WLS staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) - Ten dogs died in Indiana during a drive from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Michigan.

Authorities said the driver did not know the air conditioning in the truck’s cargo failed.

Police arrived at a Lake Station, Indiana, gas station Thursday night for a report that 19 German shepherds became overheated while being transported to a training facility.

Ten of the dogs died as a result, according to officials.

WARNING: Some may find the content of this video disturbing.

Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed. (WLS, HOBART HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)

The Humane Society of Hobart was called to the scene.

Police in Lake Station say the driver of the van, who picked the dogs up from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and was bound for a training facility in Michigan, was unaware that the air conditioning in the cargo area of the truck failed in the sweltering heat.

“We had cooling vans and animal care and control vehicles ready to transport. And because we were asking for that paperwork, it seemed to make the owner mad and so he said that he would not allow us to help,” Jenny Webber, with the Humane Society of Hobart, said.

Lake Station police posted a narrative of the situation on Facebook, calling it a “freak event” and not a matter of neglect on the part of the truck’s driver.

They went on to write the “scene was chaotic and took an emotional toll on all that were involved in trying to save as many canines as possible.”

The humane society said they believe the dogs were traveling to a Michigan trainer to become police dogs.

“This is truly a sad day for all of us,” Webber added.

Five German shepherds were still being treated in Lake Station and will go into the care of the humane society unless the owner claims the dogs.

The record-breaking temperatures stretching from coast-to-coast sparked heat alerts in multiple states.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

The person behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber that fatally struck a woman in Arizona...
Plea deal reached in fatal self-driving Uber crash
Two students and administrator recalled the day Ethan Crumbley shot up their Michigan school....
Emotional testimony in Michigan school shooting hearing
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
Graphic: 10 dogs die when AC goes out in truck
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend