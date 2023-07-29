7/29/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

After severe thunderstorms carried through the area last night, we still see some lingering clouds and possibly some wrap-around rain for the northern part of the area. We see sun in the second half of the day, and the daytime highs hit the mid-80s. Tomorrow brings much cooler temperatures in the low-80s, and humidity is on the low side as well, making for a rather pleasant Sunday! The dry-spell continues through the early part of the week with daytime highs only in the low-80s and mostly sunny, dry skies. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday afternoon with climbing heat and humidity.

