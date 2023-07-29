Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/29/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Clearing skies throughout the day; relief from heat and humidity
The severe threat is over, but clouds and spotty showers remain. We dry out early next week.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After severe thunderstorms carried through the area last night, we still see some lingering clouds and possibly some wrap-around rain for the northern part of the area. We see sun in the second half of the day, and the daytime highs hit the mid-80s. Tomorrow brings much cooler temperatures in the low-80s, and humidity is on the low side as well, making for a rather pleasant Sunday! The dry-spell continues through the early part of the week with daytime highs only in the low-80s and mostly sunny, dry skies. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday afternoon with climbing heat and humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

After severe weather carried through last night, we see some remaining showers and storms that...
7/29/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
7/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/28/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
7/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast