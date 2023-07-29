Birthday Club
Actor John Stamos comes to Glass City Center as featured author

FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Actor John Stamos, known for his multifaceted performances on television shows like Full House and ER, will be coming to the Glass City Center as a part of the Toledo Library’s authors’ event.

The two-time Emmy award-nominated actor is set to hold a discussion about his book, followed by a short question and answer session on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. The event is scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m. and tickets are required to attend.

Tickets to the event cost $28 and include a copy of Stamos’ book “If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir” and can be purchased at the link here. Organizers say Stamos will also be available for a limited book signing/photo opportunity.

