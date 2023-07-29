EF-0 tornado confirmed in Defiance County early Saturday

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in western Defiance County early Saturday morning.

Estimated peak wind speeds were 80mph, based on damage found near the intersection of Buckskin and Casebeer-Miller Roads -- northwest of Hicksville, about a mile from the Indiana state line. The office issued a tornado warning at 3:07am.

This marks the 16th confirmed tornado in our viewing area for 2023, continuing to set new records since the June 15th outbreak. The previous record was 9 tornadoes recorded in events from 1974 and 2002.

NWS Northern Indiana says additional details will be released Sunday.

