EF-0 tornado confirmed in Defiance County early Saturday

16th confirmed tornado in our viewing area for 2023
Estimated peak winds in the tornado were 80mph, with damage found northwest of Hicksville about...
Estimated peak winds in the tornado were 80mph, with damage found northwest of Hicksville about a mile from the Indiana state line.(WTVG)
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in western Defiance County early Saturday morning.

Estimated peak wind speeds were 80mph, based on damage found near the intersection of Buckskin and Casebeer-Miller Roads -- northwest of Hicksville, about a mile from the Indiana state line. The office issued a tornado warning at 3:07am.

This marks the 16th confirmed tornado in our viewing area for 2023, continuing to set new records since the June 15th outbreak. The previous record was 9 tornadoes recorded in events from 1974 and 2002.

NWS Northern Indiana says additional details will be released Sunday.

