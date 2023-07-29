Lucas County residents face extreme heat amidst no power, outages increase Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,500 Lucas County residents were left without power due to storm damages leading into Friday’s extreme heat conditions.

Wednesday’s storm left thousands without power across northwest Ohio and crews are still out continuing restoration efforts. Friday night’s thunderstorms also contributed to an increase of local outages. While some have had their power restored, others are still waiting for the lights to come back on and have had to find alternatives to air conditioning to stay comfortable, despite the heat index nearing 100 degrees Friday.

“To sleep, we are getting our beach towels, soaking them in water and putting them in the cooler,” said Adams Street resident Elizabeth Bond. “I am actually sleeping with a wet towel on right now, but that’s the only way I can cool down.”

The Toledo Edison website indicated Lucas County was affected the most by power outages, while outages in surrounding counties remained minimal. They say power should be restored to all Lucas County residents by the end of the day Saturday.

To stay up-to-date on power outages and restoration efforts, visit the Toledo Edison outage map at the link here. Stay informed on the latest weather predictions with the 13 Action News First Alert Weather app or by visiting the link here.

