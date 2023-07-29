Birthday Club
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the OSHP Bowling Green Post have opened an investigation into a fatal crash between a sports bike and a pick-up truck in Perrysburg Township.

According to OSHP officials, the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of State Route 795 and Tracy Road. The report indicates the driver of the pick-up truck was traveling westbound on State Route 795 when a sports bike, traveling southbound on Tracy Road, failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the truck’s front right panel.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Chase Worthington, of Rossford, Ohio, was ejected from the sports bike and pronounced dead by officials at the scene of the accident. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and nobody else involved was reported to have sustained injuries.

OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

