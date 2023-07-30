Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

13 Action News Weekend In Review

Toledo’s Top Headlines from 7/29 & 7/30
13 Action News WTVG - Featured Stories
13 Action News WTVG - Featured Stories(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Ohio sees “dramatic increase” in voter activity for special election
    • COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An August special election for Ohioans is less than two weeks away and Ohio’s county boards of elections have reported a dramatic increase in voter activity since early voting began on July 11.
    • This election season Ohio voters get nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to the election. That is 21% longer than the national average.
    • The special election for Issue 1 is set for August 8, 2023. For more information on the August special election, including how to request a ballot and important deadlines, visit the link here.
  • Lucas County residents face extreme heat amidst no power, outages increase Friday night
    • TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,500 Lucas County residents were left without power due to storm damages leading into Friday’s extreme heat conditions.
    • Wednesday’s storm left thousands without power across northwest Ohio and crews are still out continuing restoration efforts. Friday night’s thunderstorms also contributed to an increase of local outages. While some have had their power restored, others are still waiting for the lights to come back on and have had to find alternatives to air conditioning to stay comfortable, despite the heat index nearing 100 degrees Friday.
    • “To sleep, we are getting our beach towels, soaking them in water and putting them in the cooler,” said Adams Street resident Elizabeth Bond. “I am actually sleeping with a wet towel on right now, but that’s the only way I can cool down.”
  • Tax-free weekend begins Friday for Ohioans shopping in-store, online
    • TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans looking to make purchases both in-store and online may want to hold off, as Ohio’s tax-free weekend kicks off this Friday.
    • Ohio’s sales tax holiday was permanently instated in 2019 and is held annually on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. Beginning on 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, Ohioans can shop tax-free on qualifying items through the end of the day Sunday.
  • Tornado record climbs with EF-0 touch down in Defiance County
    • DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in western Defiance County early Saturday morning.
    • Estimated peak wind speeds were 80mph, based on damage found near the intersection of Buckskin and Casebeer-Miller Roads -- northwest of Hicksville, about a mile from the Indiana state line. The office issued a tornado warning at 3:07am.
    • This marks the 16th confirmed tornado in our viewing area for 2023, continuing to set new records since the June 15th outbreak. The previous record was 9 tornadoes recorded in events from 1974 and 2002.
  • Other Headlines

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

Around 500 customers in Toledo alone were still without power as of our 6 o’clock broadcast...
Power restoration delayed after second round of severe storms
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks-off on Friday.
Tax-free weekend begins Friday for Ohioans shopping in-store, online
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say