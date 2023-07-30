13 Action News Weekend In Review
Toledo’s Top Headlines from 7/29 & 7/30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
- Ohio sees “dramatic increase” in voter activity for special election
- COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An August special election for Ohioans is less than two weeks away and Ohio’s county boards of elections have reported a dramatic increase in voter activity since early voting began on July 11.
- This election season Ohio voters get nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to the election. That is 21% longer than the national average.
- The special election for Issue 1 is set for August 8, 2023. For more information on the August special election, including how to request a ballot and important deadlines, visit the link here.
- Lucas County residents face extreme heat amidst no power, outages increase Friday night
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,500 Lucas County residents were left without power due to storm damages leading into Friday’s extreme heat conditions.
- Wednesday’s storm left thousands without power across northwest Ohio and crews are still out continuing restoration efforts. Friday night’s thunderstorms also contributed to an increase of local outages. While some have had their power restored, others are still waiting for the lights to come back on and have had to find alternatives to air conditioning to stay comfortable, despite the heat index nearing 100 degrees Friday.
- “To sleep, we are getting our beach towels, soaking them in water and putting them in the cooler,” said Adams Street resident Elizabeth Bond. “I am actually sleeping with a wet towel on right now, but that’s the only way I can cool down.”
- Tax-free weekend begins Friday for Ohioans shopping in-store, online
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans looking to make purchases both in-store and online may want to hold off, as Ohio’s tax-free weekend kicks off this Friday.
- Ohio’s sales tax holiday was permanently instated in 2019 and is held annually on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. Beginning on 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, Ohioans can shop tax-free on qualifying items through the end of the day Sunday.
- Tornado record climbs with EF-0 touch down in Defiance County
- DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in western Defiance County early Saturday morning.
- Estimated peak wind speeds were 80mph, based on damage found near the intersection of Buckskin and Casebeer-Miller Roads -- northwest of Hicksville, about a mile from the Indiana state line. The office issued a tornado warning at 3:07am.
- This marks the 16th confirmed tornado in our viewing area for 2023, continuing to set new records since the June 15th outbreak. The previous record was 9 tornadoes recorded in events from 1974 and 2002.
