7/29: Dan’s Saturday PM Forecast

Few PM showers Sunday; drier air ahead
A sleepless stormy night led to a decent Saturday afternoon, with only a few passing showers to round out the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After 14 severe storm warnings (and a confirmed EF-0 tornado in Defiance Co.) to ensure no one got any sleep, it’s been fairly comfortable (if not still a bit humid) through this Saturday. Highs in the low-80s with drier air will take us through the first half of the coming week -- a marked change and some much-needed relief for many still picking up the pieces from Wednesday’s storms, let alone early Saturday’s. Outside of a stray shower Sunday afternoon, most of us will remain rain-free until more humid air touches off some pop-up storms Thursday/Friday afternoons.

