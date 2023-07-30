7/29: Dan’s Saturday PM Forecast

After 14 severe storm warnings (and a confirmed EF-0 tornado in Defiance Co.) to ensure no one got any sleep, it’s been fairly comfortable (if not still a bit humid) through this Saturday. Highs in the low-80s with drier air will take us through the first half of the coming week -- a marked change and some much-needed relief for many still picking up the pieces from Wednesday’s storms, let alone early Saturday’s. Outside of a stray shower Sunday afternoon, most of us will remain rain-free until more humid air touches off some pop-up storms Thursday/Friday afternoons.

