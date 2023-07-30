7/30: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low 80s. Skies becoming hazy later in the day due to wildfire smoke returning. MONDAY NIGHT: Hazy and smoky with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine due to wildfire smoke, highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny and getting humid for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is also possible both Thursday & Friday. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny, humid, and into the upper 80s Sunday with showers possible later in the day.

