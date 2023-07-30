7/30/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday looks on the mostly dry side besides the chance of a passing shower this afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler in comparison to the last week, only hitting the low-80s here in the Glass City, and areas by the lake will be a bit cooler with a northerly breeze. That breeze ushers in more wildfire smoke tomorrow afternoon, and so long as we see this breeze, we will continue to see deteriorating air quality. Temperatures remain in the low-80s while humidity won’t be a concern. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday into Friday with building heat and humidity in the second half of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

