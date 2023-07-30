Birthday Club
7/30/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Passing afternoon showers; hazy skies return tomorrow
A pleasant Sunday with only a few fleeting showers in the afternoon, the dry spell continuing through the week with smoke returning.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday looks on the mostly dry side besides the chance of a passing shower this afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler in comparison to the last week, only hitting the low-80s here in the Glass City, and areas by the lake will be a bit cooler with a northerly breeze. That breeze ushers in more wildfire smoke tomorrow afternoon, and so long as we see this breeze, we will continue to see deteriorating air quality. Temperatures remain in the low-80s while humidity won’t be a concern. Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday into Friday with building heat and humidity in the second half of the week.

