TFRD responds to fire on Westwood Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD crews responded to a fire inside a vacant home on North Westwood Avenue Saturday night.

Officials on the scene say the fire first started in the back of the home around 10:40 p.m., though crews did not have to work around electrical or gas and were able to easily control the fire. A TPD officer told 13 Action News the crews were able to gain control and put the fire out almost right away.

Officials say the home on the 300 block of N Westwood Ave. is currently sitting on a demolition list, meaning it is vacant and nobody was injured. A date for demolition has not yet been determined, according to the city’s demolition list.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.