Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say one person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Toledo apartment complex early Sunday morning.

TPD officers responded to the scene at the Birmingham Terrace apartment complex around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The officers say that one person was shot in the back of the complex and transported to the hospital. No further details on the victim’s condition were reported.

Anybody with information is asked to contact TPD or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

