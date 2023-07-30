Power restoration delayed after second round of severe storms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison crews have been working to restore power to homes after Wednesday’s storms left thousands without electricity. Despite many homes having power restored, hundreds of other customers are still in the dark.

As power outages remain, Toledo Edison crews made some more progress Saturday as hundreds of customers got their power back on. That’s not the case for everyone though as hundreds of other customers are still hoping to get power restored by Sunday night at the very latest.

Around 500 customers in Toledo alone were still without power as of our 6 p.m. broadcast Saturday night. Crews are continuing to make progress as only about 200 households and businesses in Toledo are still in the dark. But the overnight storms gave utility crews even more work.

“To sleep, we’re getting our beach towels and we’re soaking them in water, putting them in the cooler, and then I’m actually sleeping with a wet towel on right now. But that’s the only way I can cool down,” said Elizabeth Bond who lives on Adams Street in downtown Toledo.

On Saturday, Toledo Edison said it had restored power to hundreds of more homes. On Friday, the utility company told customers it planned to get power fixed for everyone by this Saturday evening. Those times eventually got pushed back overnight when another round of intense storms knocked out power to hundreds more in Lucas County.

More than 1,400 homes were without air conditioning and lights across the county by 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Toledo Edison now says it hopes to have the power back on for everyone by 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The company says there are hundreds of isolated issues affecting individual or small numbers of customers. Officials say these fixes are the most time-consuming because Edison crews need to go to each individual location to make the repairs.

