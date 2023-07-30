Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.(Brittani Baker)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge in New Jersey granted Shark Tank investor Daymond John a restraining order against three former show contestants accused of defamation, including a former Cleveland Browns player.

Al “Bubba” Baker, who retired as a Cleveland Brown after the 1990 NFL season, previously claimed his business, Bubba’s Boneless Ribs, was denied a chance to succeed due to John while appearing on the show.

Baker entered into a verbal agreement with investor Daymond John of $300,000 for a 30% stake in the company in the show’s fifth season.

In a story initially reported by the LA Times, Baker believes that there has been a “denial of profits” from John to Baker and his daughter Brittani.

Those social media posts ultimately led to a restraining order being filed by both Daymond John and Rastelli Foods, a wholesale food company brought in to help with distribution.

The lawsuit claims that the confidentiality agreement was breached, with a request for the Baker’s to remove any social media posts involved in this.

Following the original LA Times article, John’s did respond on his TikTok account, saying while ”I’m under confidentiality so I cannot put the truth out there in detail... at best (the accusations are) not true”.

19 News has obtained the full ruling that approved John’s restraining order, which can be viewed below:

Baker and his family, who are representing themselves, declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here

Latest News

13 Action News WTVG - Featured Stories
13 Action News Weekend In Review
Around 500 customers in Toledo alone were still without power as of our 6 o’clock broadcast...
Power restoration delayed after second round of severe storms
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks-off on Friday.
Tax-free weekend begins Friday for Ohioans shopping in-store, online
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say