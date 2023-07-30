Birthday Club
Tax-free weekend begins Friday for Ohioans shopping in-store, online

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks-off on Friday.(tcw-wxix)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans looking to make purchases both in-store and online may want to hold off, as Ohio’s tax-free weekend kicks off this Friday.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday was permanently instated in 2019 and is held annually on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. Beginning on 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, Ohioans can shop tax-free on qualifying items through the end of the day Sunday.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item of clothing priced at $75 or less; An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less. There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase and qualifying tax-exemptions are determined item by item.

More information on Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday can be found on the state’s website by visiting the link here.

