41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor

Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a Toledo man on two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor July 31.

Antero Dyer was indicted by a grand jury on July 31. An arrest warrant was executed on July 20 for Dyer.

According to court documents, Dyer is accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor up to five separate times. According to the documents, the victim was 13 during the first contact in November 2021 and was 14 the last time.

The victim became pregnant and had a child. After DNA testing, it was determined the child came from Dyer.

