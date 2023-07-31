Birthday Club
5 fallen Ohio officers honored during 15th annual Cops Ride
By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The five Ohio police officers that lost their lives in 2022 were memorialized during the 15th annual Cops Ride.

Sunday’s event in Downtown Cleveland saw more than 300 motorcycle riders, all of who came to pay respects to the five officers:

The police-escorted processional ride traveled through Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, Bay Village, Avon Lake, Avon, North Ridgeville, Olmsted Township, Olmsted Falls, Berea, Middleburg Heights, Brook Park and concluded at Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson in Cleveland.

